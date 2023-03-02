Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plastic2Oil Stock Performance

Shares of PTOI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Plastic2Oil

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

