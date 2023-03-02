Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plastic2Oil Stock Performance
Shares of PTOI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Plastic2Oil
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.