Piper Sandler Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $160.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of IPAR traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

