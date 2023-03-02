Piper Sandler Boosts CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $10.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $9.80 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE CCCS opened at $8.92 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions
In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,717 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.