Piper Sandler Boosts CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $10.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $9.80 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.92 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,717 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 447,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

