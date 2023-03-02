Philip A. Laskawy Sells 625 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Loews stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 250,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,019. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,333,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,624 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

