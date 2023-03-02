PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,209. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

