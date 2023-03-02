PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,209. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
