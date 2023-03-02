Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.5% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 253.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,016,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,318. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

