PetIQ, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PetIQ’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

PETQ opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 79.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

