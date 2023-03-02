Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Wednesday. 1,166,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,285,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $21,521,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

