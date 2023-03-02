Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Declares Dividend of GBX 60

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Persimmon Trading Down 1.7 %

PSN opened at GBX 1,256 ($15.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,467 ($29.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,380.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,361.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.36) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.53) to GBX 2,150 ($25.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,612.83 ($19.46).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

