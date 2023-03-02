Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,684,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

