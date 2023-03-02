Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.
Permian Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ PR opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.48.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.