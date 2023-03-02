Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.