Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 63,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. National Alliance Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

