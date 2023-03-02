Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Shares Up 39.1%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) shares rose 39.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peak Bio in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peak Bio stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peak Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PKBO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Peak Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

