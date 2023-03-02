Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Shares Up 39.1%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) shares rose 39.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peak Bio in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Peak Bio Trading Up 15.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Peak Bio
Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peak Bio (PKBO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.