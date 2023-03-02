Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

PYCR opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

