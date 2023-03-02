Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $387.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $284.51 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.68 and a 200 day moving average of $327.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.