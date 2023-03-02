Paul M. Dell Sells 135,613 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,788 shares in the company, valued at $82,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIXT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

