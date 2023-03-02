Parth Mehrotra Sells 53,560 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 702,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,124. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.73 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Privia Health Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

