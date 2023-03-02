Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $509.69

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 509.69 ($6.15) and traded as high as GBX 596 ($7.19). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.18), with a volume of 565,743 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.03) to GBX 575 ($6.94) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 582.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 510.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,301.59%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.08), for a total value of £41,090 ($49,583.69). In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.05), for a total transaction of £72,737.20 ($87,772.66). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.08), for a total value of £41,090 ($49,583.69). Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

