Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 106,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 458,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

