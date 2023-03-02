Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

