Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Short Interest Up 620.1% in February

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a growth of 620.1% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paltalk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paltalk by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PALT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 394,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.63. Paltalk has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

