Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.36% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

