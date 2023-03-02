Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 5,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000.

