Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Head to Head Review

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 1.04 $8.56 million ($0.16) -11.50 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -5.70% -5.30% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Oxbridge Re on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

