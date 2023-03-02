Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

