Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5,663.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,990 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after acquiring an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

