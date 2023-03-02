Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 628,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,733. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

