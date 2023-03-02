Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 57,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 58,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

