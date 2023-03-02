Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 2.7 %

About Origin Agritech

SEED stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,739. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

