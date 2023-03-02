Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 521.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOFPY shares. Citigroup upgraded Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GOFPY traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.96. 14,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.45. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.28.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

