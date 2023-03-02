Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

