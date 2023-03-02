Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 1.1%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 22,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 82,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Opsens Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Opsens had a negative return on equity of 35.65% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of C$10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.