Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 15,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Opsens has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.44.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

