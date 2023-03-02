oOh!media Limited (OML) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
oOh!media Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.86.
About oOh!media
