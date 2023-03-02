oOh!media Limited (OML) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.86.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

