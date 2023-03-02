ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.02 million. ON24 also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 278,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,777. ON24 has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of ON24

About ON24

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

