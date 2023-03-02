Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1,021.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,072 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

