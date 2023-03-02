Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Omnicell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

OMCL stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 111,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,642. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

