Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.95. Omeros shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 270,969 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. UBS Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Omeros by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

