Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.95. Omeros shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 270,969 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on OMER. UBS Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Omeros Trading Up 7.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
