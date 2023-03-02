Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,208,731.80 in Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $308.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

About Omega Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,526 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,918 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.