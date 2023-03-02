Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,208,731.80 in Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ OMGA opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $308.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.