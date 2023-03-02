Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

