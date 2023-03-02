Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74 to $0.79 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $184.65.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

