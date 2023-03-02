Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $98.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.44, but opened at $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $78.27, with a volume of 2,820,191 shares traded.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta Trading Up 7.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

