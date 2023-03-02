Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11 to $0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million to $511 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.26 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.74-$0.79 EPS.

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,780. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Okta

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.