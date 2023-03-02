Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $92.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.58.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

