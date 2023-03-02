Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Okta Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,432. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

