OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Ganesh Kumar Sells 6,468 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OFG opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.06. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

