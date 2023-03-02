ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. ODP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

ODP Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Get ODP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ODP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.