Ocwen Financial Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocwen Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Ocwen Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 68,489 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
