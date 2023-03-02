Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.