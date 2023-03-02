Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 14,340,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,343,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. American Trust bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

